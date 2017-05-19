Man arrested in connection to death of pregnant quadriplegic girlfriend

PHOENIX -- A caregiver who was also a pregnant quadriplegic woman's boyfriend "did absolutely nothing" to save her life before she died in 2014, a prosecutor said while urging a judge to set a high bond for the man.

Video was released Friday from Andres Bohn Reyes' initial appearance in Maricopa County Superior Court on Wednesday, the same day he was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and one of vulnerable adult abuse.

The 28-year-old Reyes, who appeared in court without an attorney, remained jailed Friday.

A probable-cause statement said Reyes, now a Phoenix resident, lived in a Glendale apartment with 22-year-old Bridget Charlebois as her boyfriend and was her employed caregiver.

Bridget Charlebois, the victim, was considered a vulnerable adult because she was a quadriplegic and as such, was "confined to a wheel chair [sic] and [was] unable to care for or defend herself," according to court paperwork, CBS affiliate KPHO reports.

Deputy County Attorney George Kelemen Jr. said in court a probable-cause statement didn't specify the cause of Charlebois' death. But Kelemen said an autopsy and further investigation determined she died because Reyes failed to provide assistance or get help.

"Despite all of this she languished and died while he was present and did absolutely nothing," Kelemen said.

As her personal attendance, Reyes was "the lifeline between a completely incapacitated quadriplegic and whatever care and assistance she may require," Kelemen said.

The probable-cause statement quoted Reyes as saying he didn't know what to do when Charlebois fell ill or refused treatment.

The probable cause statement documents three instances of abuse Charlebois suffered, allegedly at the hands of Reyes, KPHO reports. He allegedly shot Charlebois with a BB gun that fired plastic pellets at least twice in late 2013 "for no apparent therapeutic or reason whatsoever."

Andres Bohn Reyes responded by saying," ''A lot of that was untrue, to be honest."

The judge, Commissioner Kenneth Skiff, then cut off Reyes, saying his statements could be used against him later in court.

Kelemen asked Skiff to set bond at $500,000 "for the complete callousness for the value of human life."

Skiff set bond at $250,000.