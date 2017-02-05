By Andrea Park CBS News February 5, 2017, 7:43 PM

Luke Bryan, Schuyler sisters of "Hamilton" deliver pre-game Super Bowl performance

Luke Bryan sings the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston.

Elsa/Getty Images

Luke Bryan and the Schuyler sisters of “Hamilton” -- Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones -- started Super Bowl LI off on a high note with performances of the national anthem and “America the Beautiful,” respectively. 

gettyimages-633945392.jpg

(L-R) Singers Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” sing “America, The Beautiful” prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston.

Al Bello/Getty Images

The “Hamilton” stars changed a lyric in “America the Beautiful” to mention women, singing, “And crown thy good with brotherhood — and sisterhood — from sea to shining sea.”

The tweak did not go unnoticed by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who tweeted, “AND SISTERHOOD,” along with a photo of the three women on stage. 

Chrissy Teigen also tweeted simply, “SISTERHOOD.” 

The “Hamilton” stars were followed by country star Luke Bryan, who tweeted a photo of himself at Houston’s NRG stadium before he sang, saying, “Grateful to be here with everyone.” 

Bryan sang a powerful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” garnering praise from his peers.

Ellen DeGeneres also chimed in, tweeting to the country star, “You sing like an angel.”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Andrea Park On Twitter»

    Andrea is an entertainment producer at CBSNews.com

Featured in Entertainment

Popular