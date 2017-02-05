Luke Bryan, Schuyler sisters of "Hamilton" deliver pre-game Super Bowl performance

Luke Bryan and the Schuyler sisters of “Hamilton” -- Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones -- started Super Bowl LI off on a high note with performances of the national anthem and “America the Beautiful,” respectively.

Al Bello/Getty Images

The “Hamilton” stars changed a lyric in “America the Beautiful” to mention women, singing, “And crown thy good with brotherhood — and sisterhood — from sea to shining sea.”

The tweak did not go unnoticed by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who tweeted, “AND SISTERHOOD,” along with a photo of the three women on stage.

Chrissy Teigen also tweeted simply, “SISTERHOOD.”

SISTERHOOD — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 5, 2017

The “Hamilton” stars were followed by country star Luke Bryan, who tweeted a photo of himself at Houston’s NRG stadium before he sang, saying, “Grateful to be here with everyone.”

Bryan sang a powerful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” garnering praise from his peers.

America The Beautiful... Just. Wow!!And @LukeBryanOnline NAILED that anthem! Here we go #SuperBowlSunday !!!! — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) February 5, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres also chimed in, tweeting to the country star, “You sing like an angel.”