Multiple people injured after vehicle plows into crowd in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- At least 11 people were injured when a vehicle crashed into bystanders Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to CBS News.

The incident took place at 3:47 p.m. on Sunday at West Pico and Redondo Boulevard when two vehicles collided and one careened into a crowd of bystanders, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Of the 11 injured, one person was listed as in severe condition.

One of the drivers was taken into custody pending an investigation, the LAPD spokesperson said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement that eight people required emergency transport. They said an off-duty firefighter was injured at the scene but did not sustain injuries requiring transport.

This story is developing. Please check back for latest updates.