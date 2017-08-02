Liquid glitter iPhone cases recalled after reports of burns

More than a quarter million iPhone cases containing floating liquid glitter have been recalled due to reports of skin irritation and chemical burns.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Monday that certain models of the popular item from MixBin Electronics are being recalled because the cases can leak, creating a potential health hazard.

According to CPSC, there have been 24 reports worldwide of skin irritation or chemical burns, including 19 in the United States.

One consumer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn. Another account documented chemical burns and swelling to the customer's leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands.

The recall involves about 263,000 liquid glitter mobile phone cases for iPhone 6, 6s, and 7 in various styles and colors.

The cases were sold on Amazon and at Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria's Secret stores nationwide and online from October 2015 through June 2017. The items cost between $15 and $65.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cases and contact MixBin Electronics for a full refund," CPSC said in a statement.

To see a complete list of the recalled cases or to report an incident involving the product, visit CPSC's website.