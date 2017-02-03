Lady Gaga shares Super Bowl halftime show "sneak peek"

Ready for Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show?

It looks like she is -- almost, at least.

The singer posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing in front of a blow dryer with eye masks on.

In the caption, she said, “Anyone that’s looking for a sneak peek of the Halftime show, here it is. getting ready for press conference w hairography assistant @fredericaspiras.”

Last year, at Super Bowl 50, Lady Gaga brought down the house when she sang the national anthem, garnering compliments from stars that included Gene Simmons, Ellen DeGeners and Jordin Sparks.

Coldplay headlined last year’s halftime show, with a surprise performance from Beyonce.