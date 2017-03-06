“La La Land” live concert coming to the Hollywood Bowl

Fans of “La La Land” will soon be able to celebrate the Oscar-winning film in a whole new venue.

Film studio Lionsgate announced Monday that it is launching an international concert tour featuring the music from the film, with Oscar-winning composer Justin Hurwitz conducting a 100-piece symphony orchestra, choir and jazz ensemble.

While the music for “La La Land in Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration” will be performed live, the performance will utilize the film’s original vocal recordings.

The tour will kick off with two performances at the Hollywood Bowl on May 26 and 27 before heading to other U.S. cities as well as Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Italy, Switzerland and Turkey.

“For me, one of the most thrilling and fulfilling parts of making ‘La La Land’ was scoring the film to a live orchestra -- a hundred phenomenal local musicians playing in real-time to the Technicolor images, bringing Justin’s compositions to vivid life,” director Damien Chazelle said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to share that experience with audiences this summer, let alone in a setting as epic and as quintessentially ‘L.A.’ as the Hollywood Bowl.”