By Ned Ehrbar CBS News February 24, 2017, 1:28 PM

Kanye West might be launching a beauty line

In this Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, file photo, Kanye West accepts the Video Vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30, 2015 in Los Angeles.

Matt Sayles/AP

Kanye West is eyeing yet another business venture, as the “Famous” rapper and fashion designer is reportedly branching out into the world of beauty.

West has filed documents “declaring his intention” to launch a cosmetics line called Donda -- named for his late mother -- according to TMZ. West already has a communications company that goes by the same name. His mother died in 2007. 

His application for a trademark is currently being processed. The documents suggest that the Donda brand will include makeup, lotions, perfume and other cosmetics. 

West’s sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, already has a successful makeup line.  

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular