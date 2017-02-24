Kanye West might be launching a beauty line

Kanye West is eyeing yet another business venture, as the “Famous” rapper and fashion designer is reportedly branching out into the world of beauty.

West has filed documents “declaring his intention” to launch a cosmetics line called Donda -- named for his late mother -- according to TMZ. West already has a communications company that goes by the same name. His mother died in 2007.

His application for a trademark is currently being processed. The documents suggest that the Donda brand will include makeup, lotions, perfume and other cosmetics.

West’s sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, already has a successful makeup line.