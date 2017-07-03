Kanye reportedly leaving Tidal, feuding with Jay Z

Kanye West has moved to end his professional relationship with Jay Z's streaming service Tidal, according to reports from TMZ.

The website claims that West has terminated his contract with the service, arguing that the company is in breach of contract and owes him more than $3 million. Tidal, meanwhile, has refused to recognize the termination.

West was one of the first artists to the streaming service when it launched in 2015, and his 2016 album "the Life of Pablo" debuted as a Tidal exclusive. According to the report, West was expecting a bonus check for bringing in 1.5 million new subscribers thanks to the album, but that bonus never materialized.

Tidal has threatened to sue West if he leaves the service, according to TMZ.

Jay Z's new album, "4:44," features a reference to West that hint at the rapper's epic mid-concert tirade about Jay Z and Beyonce from last fall -- shortly before his voluntary hospitalization -- as well as some money troubles.

"You gave him 20 million without blinking," Jay Z raps. "He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f**k was he thinking?"

Representatives for West, Jay Z and Tidal have not commented on the matter.