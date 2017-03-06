Justin Timberlake celebrates “being different” at iHeartRadio awards

Justin Timberlake won the evening’s first prize at Sunday’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, taking home song of the year for “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” his massive No.1 hit that was nominated for an Academy Award last month.

“I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together,” Timberlake said while accepting his award. “I want to take this opportunity and speak to young people right now because there’s a lot of you looking at me, if you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you’re a lesbian or you are trans -- or maybe you’re just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee -- anyone that is treating you unkindly, it’s only because they are afraid or have been taught to be afraid of how important you are.”

Timberlake is from Memphis. “Can’t Stop the Feeling” appeared on the “Trolls” soundtrack and was nominated for the best original song Oscar.

“Being different means you make the difference,” added Timberlake, who ended his speech with an expletive that was bleeped.

Bruno Mars, who earned the Innovator Award and closed the show, started his performance with his past hit, “Treasure,” and later sang his newest single, the groovy “That’s What I Like.”

“Innovator is a very heavy word,” Mars said while accepting his award. “It’s a little ironic for me because I genuinely feel like I’m just getting started. So buckle up. I don’t know where we’re going yet but we’re going. Keep up, y’all.”

Drake, who didn’t attend, was the night’s big winner with seven awards. He was also the top contender, with 12 nominations. The Chainsmokers had 11 nominations and won five awards, including best new artist. The Grammy-winning EDM duo performed “Paris” and “Something Just Like This” with Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

The evening also included performances by Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes and others.

Here is the full list of winners:

Innovator Awards: Bruno Mars

Song of the Year: “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” by Justin Timberlake

Female Artist of the Year: Adele

Male Artist of the Year: Justin Bieber

Best New Artist: The Chainsmokers

Best Duo/Group of the Year: twenty one pilots

Best Tour: Coldplay

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: twenty one pilots

Alternative Rock Song of the Year: “Heathens,” twenty one pilots

Alternative Rock Album of the Year: “Blurryface,” twenty one pilots

Country Artist of the Year: Thomas Rhett

Country Song of the Year: “Somewhere On A Beach,” Dierks Bentley

Country Album of the Year: “Traveller,” Chris Stapleton

Dance Artist of the Year: The Chainsmokers

Dance Song of the Year: “Closer,” The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

Dance Album of the Year: “Collage,” The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: “One Dance,” Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla

Hip-Hop Album of the Year: “Views,” Drake

Latin Artist of the Year: Nicky Jam

Latin Song of the Year: “Duele el Corazón,” Enrique Iglesias feat. Wisin

Latin Album of the Year: “Energía,” J Balvin

Pop Album of the Year: “25,” Adele

R&B Artist of the Year: The Weeknd

R&B Song of the Year: “Work,” Rihanna feat. Drake

R&B Album of the Year: “Anti,” Rihanna

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: “Solo Con Verte,” Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Album of the Year: “Recuerden Mi Estilo,” Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Rock Artist of the Year: Disturbed

Rock Song of the Year: “Bang Bang,” Green Day

Rock Album of the Year: “Hardwired ...to Self-Destruct,” Metallica

Label of the Year: Republic Records

Producer of the Year: Benny Blanco

Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year: Drake

Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year: “One Dance,” Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla

Best Collaboration: “Work” by Rihanna feat. Drake*

Best Cover Song: “Ex’s and Oh’s” by Fifth Harmony*

Best Fan Army: Fifth Harmony*

Best Lyrics: “Love Yourself,” written by Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco and Ed Sheeran*

Best Song from a Movie: “Girls Talk Boys,” 5 Seconds of Summer, from “Ghostbusters”*

Best Underground Alternative Band: Pierce the Veil*

Social Star Award: Jack & Jack*

*Socially Voted Category