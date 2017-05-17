Jennifer Lawrence says she won't apologize for dancing on a stripper pole

Jennifer Lawrence says she's not going to apologize to her haters after she danced on a stripper pole.

Gossip website Radar posted a video on Wednesday of Lawrence dancing on a pole in a strip club and said, "It's the one performance that Jennifer Lawrence probably NEVER wanted the world to see!" Radar claimed the video was from April 27 when Lawrence was in Vienna, Austria.

The Oscar winner took to Facebook immediately to address the leaked footage.

She wrote, "Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night."

A source told Radar that the actress was just wearing a bra and Lawrence added in her post, "Ps that's not a bra it's an Alexander Wang top and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancing's pretty good. Even with no core strength."

This isn't the first time Lawrence has been the victim of leaked photos or video without her consent. The actress spoke out after private nude photos were leaked and called the leak "a sex crime."