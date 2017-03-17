James Corden performs “Beauty and the Beast” in a crosswalk

James Corden has produced a truly unique take on “Beauty and the Beast” -- with some stars from the movie along to help.

The “Late Late Show” host revived his “Crosswalk the Musical” segment -- previously used for renditions of “Grease,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “the Lion King” -- to celebrate the release of Disney’s live-action adaptation of its 1991 animated classic, taking to the streets outside his CBS Television City studio in Los Angeles for a spirited -- and rushed -- run-through Wednesday afternoon.

Corden had some big-name collaborators, too: “Beauty and the Beast” stars Dan Stevens, Luke Evans and Josh Gad came along to reprise their movie roles as the Beast, Gaston and LeFou, respectively.

But since Emma Watson couldn’t make it, Corden himself had to step into the role of Belle.

“Daniel Day Lewis played Abraham Lincoln, Meryl Streep played Margaret Thatcher, James Corden played Belle,” Corden said. “I think in many ways those three will always be regarded as similar -- if not the same.”

The performance involved the company trying to get through musical numbers while they had the light at the crosswalk, with cars’ horns serving as applause.

“Across that road and on the other side was everything I love about theater -- and a gas station,” Stevens said.