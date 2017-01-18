How to watch the People's Choice Awards 2017

Fans will see if their picks won at the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday night, the only major awards show voted on entirely by the public for fan favorites in movies, music, TV and digital.

Joel McHale of “The Great Indoors” will host the show, and he joked, “The people have spoken, and they want Jimmy Kimmel to host the 2017 Oscars! And the people have also spoken, and said that it would be okay if I hosted the 2017 People’s Choice Awards. Well, one person said that. Luckily, that person was Les Moonves, so no one questioned it.”

Tyler Perry has already won the fifth annual People’s Choice Award for Favorite Humanitarian.

The awards show will be broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Here’s how to watch the show.

Time: 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST/PST; 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. CST

On TV: CBS

Streaming: CBS All Access

Online: CBS News will have live updates