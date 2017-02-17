If you miss “The Good Wife,” you’re not alone. Actress Christine Baranski missed it so much that she turned down another major gig for the chance to reprise her role as attorney Diane Lockhart in the new spin-off, “The Good Fight.”

She told CBS This Morning her response was, “Bring it on!” She continued, “It’s as good as it gets to play a woman like Diane Lockhart.”

Here’s how to watch “The Good Fight.”

What is “The Good Fight”?

“The Good Fight” picks up one year after the last episode of hit show “The Good Wife.” In the new show, a financial scandal ruins the reputation of young lawyer Maia Rindell and also takes the savings of Maya’s mentor and godmother, Diane Lockhart. The two lawyers leave Lockhart & Lee to join Lucca Quinn at a major firm in Chicago.

When is “The Good Fight”?

“The Good Fight” premieres on Sunday at 8/7c. New episodes will be available weekly on Sundays.

Where will “The Good Fight” air?

The premiere of “The Good Fight” will air both on CBS and CBS All Access, but subsequent episodes will air exclusively on CBS All Access. Users can stream on desktop, the CBS App, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Playstation 4, Windows 10 and Chromecast.

Who is in “The Good Fight”?

Christine Baranski and Cush Jumbo return to reprise their roles in “The Good Fight,” joined by Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Justin Bartha, Erica Tazel, Paul Guilfoyle and Bernadette Peters.

How can I watch “The Good Wife” before I watch “The Good Fight”?

You can watch the entire “Good Wife” series on CBS All Access to catch up before watching “The Good Fight.”