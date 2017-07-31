Helicopter rescues dozens of hikers stranded by flooding in Arizona canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. -- A police helicopter rescued 35 hikers stranded by flooding in a canyon on the outskirts of Tucson, Arizona.

CBS affiliate KPHO-TV reports none of the stranded hikers, who were trapped on a bridge leading from the popular trails Seven Falls and Bear Canyon, were in any immediate danger.

The National Weather Service at 3 p.m. had issued a flash flood warning for the Sabino Canyon area due to rainfall higher in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

The rescues took place a week after 17 hikers became stranded after flash flooding occurred in a different canyon several miles away, and 15 days after 10 people died in flash flooding elsewhere in Arizona.