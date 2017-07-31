CBS/AP July 31, 2017, 1:46 PM

Helicopter rescues dozens of hikers stranded by flooding in Arizona canyon

At least 26 people were rescued overnight after they were stranded by flash floods at Sabino Canyon in Arizona. 

TUCSON, Ariz. -- A police helicopter rescued 35 hikers stranded by flooding in a canyon on the outskirts of Tucson, Arizona. 

CBS affiliate KPHO-TV reports none of the stranded hikers, who were trapped on a bridge leading from the popular trails Seven Falls and Bear Canyon, were in any immediate danger. 

The National Weather Service at 3 p.m. had issued a flash flood warning for the Sabino Canyon area due to rainfall higher in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

The rescues took place a week after 17 hikers became stranded after flash flooding occurred in a different canyon several miles away, and 15 days after 10 people died in flash flooding elsewhere in Arizona.

