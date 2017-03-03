Hall and Oates, Tears for Fears announce summer tour

Daryl Hall, John Oates and Tears for Fears are making some fans’ dreams come true.
The hit-making duo formerly known as Hall and Oates will be hitting the road this summer -- going by the fuller moniker Daryl Hall and John Oates -- for a North American tour with ’80s pop group Tears for Fears. Allen Stone will serve as the opening act.
Tickets go on sale March 10 at 10 a.m. local time, with American Express cardholders getting a head start beginning March 7.
“I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears,” Hall said. “Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do. I think everyone is going to love this show.”
“We’re thrilled to be going out on the road with Daryl Hall and John Oates this summer,” the guys from said Tears For Fears said in a statement. “We’ve been longtime fans of the band, so it’ll be fun to reconnect and also to see our fans throughout the U.S.”
Here are all the tour dates:
May 04: Tulsa, Oklahoma -- BOK Center
May 06: St. Louis, Missouri -- Scottrade Center
May 08: Des Moines, Iowa -- Wells Fargo Arena
May 11: St. Paul, Minnesota -- Xcel Energy Center
May 13: Milwaukee, Wisconson -- MO Harris Bradley Center
May 15: Chicago, Illinois -- Allstate Arena
May 17: Detroit, Michigan -- Joe Louis Arena
May 20: Cleveland, Ohio -- Quicken Loans Arena
May 22: Columbus, Ohio -- Schottenstein Center
May 24: Nashville, Tennessee -- Bridgestone Arena*
June 07: Miami, Florida -- AmericanAirlines Arena
June 09: Orlando, Florida -- Amway Center
June 11: Duluth, Georgia -- Infinite Energy Center*
June 13: Cincinnati, Ohio -- U.S. Bank Arena
June 16: Queens, New York -- Forest Hills Stadium
June 17: Newark, New Jersey -- Prudential Center
June 19: Toronto, Ontario -- Air Canada Centre
June 21: Quebec City, Quebec -- Videotron Centre
June 24: Boston, Massachusetts -- TD Garden
June 26: Washington, D.C. -- Verizon Center
July 11: Dallas, Texas -- American Airlines Center
July 13: San Antonio, Texas -- AT&T Center
July 15: Denver, Colorado -- Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 17: Glendale, Arizona -- Gila River Arena
July 19: San Diego, California -- Valley View Casino Center
July 21: Las Vegas, Nevada -- T-Mobile Arena
July 23: Sacramento, California -- Golden 1 Center
July 25: San Jose, California -- SAP Center
July 28: Los Angeles, California -- STAPLES Center*
*Tickets on sale Friday, March 17 at 12 p.m. for these dates