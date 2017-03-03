Hall and Oates, Tears for Fears announce summer tour

Daryl Hall, John Oates and Tears for Fears are making some fans’ dreams come true.

The hit-making duo formerly known as Hall and Oates will be hitting the road this summer -- going by the fuller moniker Daryl Hall and John Oates -- for a North American tour with ’80s pop group Tears for Fears. Allen Stone will serve as the opening act.

Tickets go on sale March 10 at 10 a.m. local time, with American Express cardholders getting a head start beginning March 7.

“I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears,” Hall said. “Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do. I think everyone is going to love this show.”

“We’re thrilled to be going out on the road with Daryl Hall and John Oates this summer,” the guys from said Tears For Fears said in a statement. “We’ve been longtime fans of the band, so it’ll be fun to reconnect and also to see our fans throughout the U.S.”

Here are all the tour dates:

May 04: Tulsa, Oklahoma -- BOK Center

May 06: St. Louis, Missouri -- Scottrade Center

May 08: Des Moines, Iowa -- Wells Fargo Arena

May 11: St. Paul, Minnesota -- Xcel Energy Center

May 13: Milwaukee, Wisconson -- MO Harris Bradley Center

May 15: Chicago, Illinois -- Allstate Arena

May 17: Detroit, Michigan -- Joe Louis Arena

May 20: Cleveland, Ohio -- Quicken Loans Arena

May 22: Columbus, Ohio -- Schottenstein Center

May 24: Nashville, Tennessee -- Bridgestone Arena*

June 07: Miami, Florida -- AmericanAirlines Arena

June 09: Orlando, Florida -- Amway Center

June 11: Duluth, Georgia -- Infinite Energy Center*

June 13: Cincinnati, Ohio -- U.S. Bank Arena

June 16: Queens, New York -- Forest Hills Stadium

June 17: Newark, New Jersey -- Prudential Center

June 19: Toronto, Ontario -- Air Canada Centre

June 21: Quebec City, Quebec -- Videotron Centre

June 24: Boston, Massachusetts -- TD Garden

June 26: Washington, D.C. -- Verizon Center

July 11: Dallas, Texas -- American Airlines Center

July 13: San Antonio, Texas -- AT&T Center

July 15: Denver, Colorado -- Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 17: Glendale, Arizona -- Gila River Arena

July 19: San Diego, California -- Valley View Casino Center

July 21: Las Vegas, Nevada -- T-Mobile Arena

July 23: Sacramento, California -- Golden 1 Center

July 25: San Jose, California -- SAP Center

July 28: Los Angeles, California -- STAPLES Center*

*Tickets on sale Friday, March 17 at 12 p.m. for these dates