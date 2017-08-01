Gunman hits two people, fires at first responders, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Police were telling the public to avoid an area of northeast Colorado Springs overnight due an "active shooter" situation, reports the CBS affiliate there, KKTV.

They also urged residents to shelter in place.

PIO-3800 Village Rd, still a very active scene. Residents please shelter-in-place. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) August 1, 2017

Police said there were at least two victims: one shot in the mid-body area, the other in the leg. Both had non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police added that shots were fired toward first responders, including medical crews, firefighters and officers.

As of late Monday night, no officers had been injured and none had fired any shots, Colorado Springs Police Lt. Howard Black told KKTV.

Colorado Springs Police were telling the public to only call 911 for life-threatening emergencies.