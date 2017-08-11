Cop's glasses camera captures shooting up close in S.C.

HAMPTON, S.C. -- A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 35 years for opening fire at a police officer, striking him four times, in a shooting captured by a camera in the officer's glasses.

Solicitor Duffie Stone announced Wednesday that a jury found 29-year-old Malcolm Orr of Estill guilty of attempted murder and possessing a weapon in a violent crime. Orr received the maximum sentence for each charge.

Stone said Estill Officer Quincy Smith was responding to a call on New Year's Day 2016 about someone trying to snatch groceries from customers. Smith spotted Orr walking from the store while holding his cellphone to his ear and ordered him to stop. Smith threatened to use his Taser if Orr didn't remove his other hand from his pocket.

Orr pulled out a 9 mm handgun and fired eight times.

Smith scrambled back to his patrol car and radioed for help as Orr fled.

"Tell my family that I love them," Smith told a dispatcher.

Bullets broke two bones in Smith's arm, severed a vein in his neck, and passed through his upper torso.

"If but not for the grace of God and some very good doctors, this would not only have been a murder case, but a death penalty case," Stone said in a statement.

A jury deliberated for less than 45 minutes before handing up a guilty verdict, the statement said.

The statement said Smith had purchased the camera himself on Amazon.