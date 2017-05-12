Eleanor Coppola makes directorial feature debut at 80

Eleanor Coppola has spent several decades working on film sets.

The 80-year-old filmmaker admits, though, that her latest film, "Paris Can Wait," was unlike any set she'd been on before.

Coppola has been directing documentaries since the early '90s. She's also been a constant presence in Hollywood alongside her director husband, Francis Ford Coppola, and her children Sofia, Roman and Gian-Carlo, who are all directors as well.

"Paris Can Wait" marks Coppola's first time as a feature film director. She wrote and directed the film, which is theaters Friday.

In the movie, Diane Lane plays a woman who embarks on an unexpected journey through France with her husband's friend. This is Lane's fourth appearance in a film directed by a Coppola.

The two opened up to CBS News ahead of the films premiere.