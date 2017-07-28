Dozens injured in Barcelona rush hour train crash

At least 48 people were injured after a train crash at a station in Barcelona, emergency officials said Friday. At least five were seriously hurt.

The crash occurred at Francia station in the center of the city during the morning rush hour.

Mi tren ha chocado al llegar a estación de Francia hoy pic.twitter.com/WYGJMbcw7j — Felix Rios (@iamfelixrios) July 28, 2017

According to reports, the train didn't brake when it entered the station and collided with the buffers at the end of the platform. Images on social media appeared to show the aftermath of the collision.

On Twitter, Barcelona's emergency services said 18 people needed to be hospitalized.