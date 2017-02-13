DJ Khaled releases single featuring Beyonce and Jay Z following the Grammys

Beyonce is clearly moving on from her Grammys defeat.

In fact, as soon as the ceremony was over, she already had new music out -- thanks to “Shining,” a new track released by DJ Khaled Sunday night that features the “Formation” singer and husband Jay Z.

The single features vocal work from Beyonce that includes the repeated refrain: “Money don’t make me happy, and a fella can’t make me fancy.”

Meanwhile, Jay Z provides a verse that includes a reference to the twins he and his wife are expecting. “Ran to the dealer, bought twin Mercedes. The European trucks for the twin babies,” he raps. “Want a boy and girl to fight for truth. Whatever God give me, I’m cool.”

The artwork for the track features DJ Khaled’s infant son, Asahd, whom he brought along with him to Sunday’s awards show.