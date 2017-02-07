David Beckham: E-mail leak was part of blackmail scheme

David Beckham’s spokesperson is saying that the former soccer star’s emails were “hacked,” “doctored” and “private,” according to the BBC.

On Friday, The Sun published what it claimed were the e-mails in question -- between the soccer star and his publicist from 2013, where they discussed securing a knighthood.

The alleged e-mails cast Beckham in an unflattering light.

In them, Beckham, who was awarded an Order of the British Empire in 2003, called British singer Katherine Jenkins’ OBE award “a f***ing joke” and the committee who decides who gets the honors a “bunch of c***s.” His publicist reportedly urged him to focus on working with UNICEF. Beckham’s spokesperson said on Saturday that the reports paint “a deliberately inaccurate picture.”

“This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture,” the spokesperson told ET.

The statement continued, “David Beckham and UNICEF have had a powerful partnership in support of children for over 15 years. The David Beckham 7 Fund specifically has raised millions of pounds and helped millions of vulnerable children around the world. David Beckham has given significant time and energy and has made personal financial donations to the 7 Fund, and this commitment will continue long term.”

UNICEF also backed up Beckham and said in a statement, “David Beckham has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2005, and as well as generously giving his time, energy and support to help raise awareness and funds for UNICEF’s work for children, David has given significant funds personally.”

The BBC reports that the person who hacked Beckham’s e-mail is understood to be from Eastern Europe or one of the former Soviet republics. The hacker attempted to extort Doyen Sports in Portugal, which is affiliated with Beckham’s spokesperson. The company refused to pay and reported the hacker to Portuguese police, who have been investigating since last year.