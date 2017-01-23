Cyber attack forces Sundance box office to shut down

The Sundance Film Festival suffered its first cyber attack this weekend when its box office system was temporarily shut down.

“Sundance Film Festival has been subject to a cyberattack, causing network outages that have shut down our box office,” a spokesperson for the festival said. “No further information about the attack is available at this time, but our team is working hard to get our system back up and running as soon as possible. All screenings will still take place as planned.”

The cyberattack caused the popular U.S. film festival to close its box office on Saturday afternoon. About 40 minutes later, the ticketing system was restored.

We have been subject to a cyberattack that has shut down our box office. Our artist's voices will be heard and the show will go on. — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 21, 2017