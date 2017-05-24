Cops investigating woman's attack find suspect had been secretly living in her attic

LAROSE, La. -- Deputies in Louisiana say they discovered a woman's ex-boyfriend had been secretly living in the attic of her home after he attacked her, reports CBS affiliate WWLTV.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office says Taylor Broussard, 21, forced his way into the woman's Larose home and began hitting her with his fists following a verbal argument May 3. A juvenile who was home at the time reportedly shielded the woman as Broussard allegedly struck her and threatened her with a knife.

Deputies say Broussard slashed bedsheets, cut through a matress and damaged several other items during the attack. The woman was able to escape to a neighbor's home and call for help. Broussard allegedly stole the woman's purse and cellphone and then stole an SUV and fled.

After deputies responded, they learned Broussard had been secretly staying in the attic, stalking the victim, the station reports. Deputies say they found bedding, water bottles, food and plastic bottles filled with urine.

Deputies haven't been able to locate Broussard since. Warrants have been issued for his arrest on two counts of stalking, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, domestic abuse aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle, felony theft, home invasion, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and simple criminal damage to property, WWLTV reports.

The stolen vehicle is a dark gray Mitsubishi Outlander with the license plate number XLG572. Anyone with information on Broussard's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.