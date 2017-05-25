Cops: Day care worker fatally assaulted infant during the girl's nap

BALTIMORE – A Maryland day care worker is accused of murder in the death of an 8-month-old girl who police say was assaulted during her nap.

Leah Walden, 23, is charged with first and second degree murder, assault, child abuse and reckless endangerment in the death of Reese Bowman.

According to a police statement, officers arrived at the Baltimore day care facility on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a report of a baby not breathing. Medics performed CPR at the scene and the little girl was transported to a local hospital but did not survive.

Police say Walden "assaulted her during nap time, causing her injuries that resulted in Reese's death." A motive is unknown at this time.