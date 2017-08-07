Cop shot dead during traffic stop, manhunt for possible gunman

CLINTON, Mo. -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says authorities are looking for a man who shot and killed an eastern Missouri police officer during a traffic stop.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe told CBS Kansas City affiliate KCTV that Clinton Officer Gary Michael died late Sunday after stopping a vehicle near Clinton, about 75 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Lowe says the driver of a Dodge Nitro got out of the vehicle during the traffic stop and started shooting.

He says the 37-year-old Michael returned fire but that the suspect got back into the car and drove off before crashing two blocks away.

Tactical teams cordoned off the area around the crash and were searching for a person of interest, Ian McCarthy, 39, of Clinton, KCTV says.