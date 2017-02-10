Charlie Rose recovering after successful heart surgery

“CBS This Morning” co-host Charlie Rose is resting comfortably and recovering after undergoing successful surgery to replace a heart valve Thursday.

We first announced Rose would be taking time off Wednesday. Rose explained in a letter:

“Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do.



To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice.”

It’s only been one day since his surgery, but in typical Charlie Rose fashion, he said he’s excited to get back to work soon.

“I don’t doubt it!” said “CBS This Morning: Saturday” co-host Anthony Mason, who filled in for Charlie.

“Charlie, relax, rest, come back when you are ready,” co-host Gayle King said.

“We’ll see him soon,” said co-host Norah O’Donnell.

Charlie, we all wish you a very smooth and fast recovery!