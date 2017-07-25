Power restored in central San Diego after outage

SAN DIEGO -- A brief power outage left thousands across central San Diego without electricity Tuesday, CBS affiliate KFMB reports.

A squirrel apparently caused the outages after it came into contact with a transmission line at a North Park utility substation, KFMB reports.

Nearly 45,000 customers were without power in Balboa Park, Chollas Creek, City Heights, Hillcrest, Mission Hills, Normal Heights, North Park, Oak Park, Old Town and other areas.

San Diego Gas & Electric said on Twitter Tuesday that it was working to repair a substation. "Thank you for your patients," the company wrote.

A substation is currently down and we are working hard to repair. Thank you for your patience. — SDG&E (@SDGE) July 25, 2017

Repair personnel had power restored to the affected area in nearly one hour, SDG&E spokesperson Helen Gao said.