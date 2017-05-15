2 Boston cops help deliver baby in car

Two Boston-area police officers made one new mom's Mother's Day truly unforgettable.

Officers Sean O'Connor and Kevin Rowley, who cover the midnight shift, were out patrolling the Jamaica Plain neighborhood around 2 a.m. last Thursday when they spotted a man trying to flag them over to his parked SUV, CBS Boston reports.

As they approached, they saw a woman inside the passenger seat who was in labor and about to have a baby.

"We weren't sure if it was just going to be a sick assist. You know, someone who needed to get into the emergency room or something like that. But when we opened the door, we all of a sudden realized that she was pregnant and giving birth," said Rowley.

Officer O'Connor, who had years of EMT training, immediately began to assist with the childbirth while Rowley ran to the nearby emergency room at Brigham and Women's Hospital to alert the medical staff and grab supplies.

The baby arrived quickly but was quiet and appeared slightly blue, so O'Connor cleared her nose and mouth, helping the newborn begin to take breaths. She let out a strong cry and they swaddled her in blankets.

Medical staff quickly arrived on the scene and took charge of the newborn and the very relieved and grateful mother and father. The birth was the second child for the couple.

Later in the evening, the officers received word from the the hospital staff that both mother and child were doing well, so they popped in for a visit.

"Even afterward, she seemed very grateful and happy that we were there to help, that we were there just in the nick of time," said O'Connor.