Beyonce's “Lemonade,” “Veep” win Peabody Awards

Who needs an album of the year Grammy when you can have a Peabody?

Beyonce’s critically acclaimed 2016 visual album, “Lemonade,” has scored another major trophy, being named as one of the seven projects to be awards a Peabody Entertainment Award, the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors announced Thursday.

“‘Lemonade’ draws from the prolific literary, musical, cinematic and aesthetic sensibilities of black cultural producers to create a rich tapestry of poetic innovation,” the organization said in a statement. “The audacity of its reach and fierceness of its vision challenges our cultural imagination while crafting a stunning and sublime masterpiece about the lives of women of color and the bonds of friendship seldom seen or heard in American popular culture.”

The other recipients included HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy “Veep,” FX comedies “Atlanta” and “Better Things,” Louis C.K.’s independently produced “Horace and Pete” and British dramas “Happy Valley” and “National Treasure.”

The organization strove to highlight “stories that feature a powerhouse lineup of female characters and dramas that break the mold of typical television fare.”