Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor announce separation

LOS ANGELES -- Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor announced Friday that they are separating after 17 years of marriage.

Stiller and Taylor released a joint statement Friday announcing their breakup. They were married in May 2000 and have two children, who they said will remain their priority.

"With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends," the actors wrote. "We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

Taylor has appeared in several of Stiller's films, including "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story," ''Tropic Thunder" and "Zoolander" and its sequel.

The statement was first reported Friday by "Entertainment Tonight."

The pair told "Entertainment Tonight" in February 2016 that it was the "best" working together during their then 15-year union.

"It's the best. I mean, I think that, you know, the reality is there's such an unspoken connection," Taylor told ET. "I feel like for us, when we first met, it was on set... He's amazing."

Taylor said "having a sense of humor" is the "greatest thing" in their marriage.

"I say that's the secret to a happy marriage anywhere in any city, not just Hollywood," Stiller told ET. "I think you got to laugh, because after a while, you know, life is life. We all have to deal with what life throws at us, so you got to have a sense of humor about it. If you can share that, at the end, it makes a huge difference."