Bella Hadid suffers wardrobe malfunction at Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid attends the "Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)" screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France.

CANNES, France — Bella Hadid could have asked Chrissy Teigen -- wearing a high-slit dress has its risks. 

The Instagram-famous model and sister of Gigi Hadid suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Pictures from the event in France show Hadid's underwear on view for a slew of photographers ahead of the festival's opening ceremony Wednesday. She was there with her father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid.

The 20-year-old Hadid has yet to comment on the mishap. In an Instagram post ahead of the event, she called the Cannes red carpet her "favorite."

Hadid shared the red carpet with fellow model Emily Ratajkowski and the pair shared pictures and video on social media together afterward.

ap-17138283348032.jpg

Bella Hadid arrives at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael) during the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on 17 May 2017.  

