Beastie Boys go to "Sesame Street" in fan-made "Sabotage" video

If it's possible, one Beastie Boys fan might have just improved upon the 1994 music video for "Sabotage."

A YouTube user remade the iconic early '90s music video with heist-like scenes from "Sesame Street," showing Big Bird, Elmo, Bert and Ernie and more of the beloved characters running through the streets and fields and ducking for cover. The tribute is called "Sesametage."

In the original '70s-inspired video, Mike D, MCA and Ad-Rock play TV cops in a nod to throwback police dramas. In 2009, "Sabotage" won the MTV Video Music award for best video (that should have won a Moonman) to make up for its 1994 snubs.