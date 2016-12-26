Avril Lavigne slams Mark Zuckerberg for "bullying" Nickelback in new Jarvis video

You know who doesn’t find Nickelback jokes very funny?

Avril Lavigne. The singer and ex of Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger slammed Mark Zuckerberg for poking fun at the band in a new commercial for Jarvis AI, the Facebook founder’s new artificial intelligence assistant.

In the commercial, Zuckerberg asks Jarvis to play a good Nickelback song.

“I’m sorry, Mark. I’m afraid I can’t do that,” the AI butler responds. “There are no good Nickelback songs.”

“Good. That was actually a test,” Zuckerberg says. “How about just play some songs that our whole family likes.”

But Lavigne was not laughing. She accused Zuckerberg of bullying and wrote on Twitter:

“Many people use your products -- some people love them and some people don’t. Either way, you’re allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste. When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what’s going on in the world today. #SayNoToBullying #TheJokeIsOld #NickelbackHasSoldOver50MillionAlbums.”

Not to mention nearly 19 million likes on Facebook!

Lavigne tagged several anti-bullying organizations in her tweet.

The “Complicated” singer and Kroeger separated in 2015 but never officially divorced. Clearly, she still has her husband’s back.