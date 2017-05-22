Reaction pours in after fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England

Last Updated May 22, 2017 9:46 PM EDT
As new unfolds in northern England where an explosion at Manchester Arena killed at least 19 people and injured 50 others, people from around the world have expressed their condolences online.
The city of Manchester released a statement saying, "Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services."
New York Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill tweeted that the city is closely monitoring the situation in Manchester.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he's heartbroken and said state law enforcement will step up security and patrols as a precaution.
From the political world, Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted that his thoughts and prayers are with the victims.
Sen. Kamala Harris of California expressed her thoughts on Twitter.
Michael Rapino, CEO of LiveNation, released a statement online.
Well-known celebrities and musicians have used social media to show their support.
Singer Taylor Swift told her 84 million Twitter followers she's sending all her love to those affected in Manchester.
Singer Harry Styles said he's heartbroken in a tweet to his 30 million followers.
Nicki Minaj tweeted to her nearly 21 million followers that she's sorry to hear about the tragedy.
Lorde tweeted that "every musician feels sick & responsible" stating that "shows should be safe for you":
Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan said his thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and Ariana's team:
English singer-songwriter Lily Allen tweeted: