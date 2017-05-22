Reaction pours in after fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England

As new unfolds in northern England where an explosion at Manchester Arena killed at least 19 people and injured 50 others, people from around the world have expressed their condolences online.

The city of Manchester released a statement saying, "Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services."

It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2017

New York Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill tweeted that the city is closely monitoring the situation in Manchester.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he's heartbroken and said state law enforcement will step up security and patrols as a precaution.

I am heartbroken by the horrific explosion in Manchester. As a precaution, state law enforcement will step up security and patrols. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 23, 2017

From the political world, Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted that his thoughts and prayers are with the victims.

My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the deadly explosions in Manchester and their families. https://t.co/iHrf3YD2nS — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 23, 2017

Sen. Kamala Harris of California expressed her thoughts on Twitter.

Devastating news coming out of Manchester. While information is still coming in, my heart goes out to the victims' families. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 23, 2017

Michael Rapino, CEO of LiveNation, released a statement online.

Deeply saddened by the tragic events in Manchester. Our thoughts are with everyone affected. 🇬🇧 @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾 — Michael Rapino (@rapino99) May 23, 2017

Well-known celebrities and musicians have used social media to show their support.

Singer Taylor Swift told her 84 million Twitter followers she's sending all her love to those affected in Manchester.

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

Singer Harry Styles said he's heartbroken in a tweet to his 30 million followers.

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Nicki Minaj tweeted to her nearly 21 million followers that she's sorry to hear about the tragedy.

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

Lorde tweeted that "every musician feels sick & responsible" stating that "shows should be safe for you":

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017

This story is so sad and so scary. Sending all my love to Manchester. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 23, 2017

The World is falling apart. Wanna send my love ❤️ to everyone. — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) May 23, 2017

what happened in Manchester tonight is absolutely horrible. sending my love and prayers to those affected. 💔 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) May 23, 2017

Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017

My heart breaks for everyone who endured the terrifying attack at Ariana Grande's show in Manchester. I'm praying for everyone there... — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) May 23, 2017

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

Sending love to those affected in Manchester. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017

Stunned by the news coming in from the UK… my thoughts are with the fans and families at Ariana’s Manchester show. Awful — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 22, 2017

Just saw the news about Manchester... Our hearts are breaking 💔 Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew. — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 23, 2017

oh god.......my heart is breaking hearing about this tragedy that happened at Manchester arena tonight... — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 23, 2017

My heart is with you Manchester. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) May 23, 2017

I just heard about the attack at Ariana's concert.This is truly awful. I'm sending my deepest condolences & praying for every one affected🙏🏼 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) May 23, 2017

Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan said his thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and Ariana's team:

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

English singer-songwriter Lily Allen tweeted: