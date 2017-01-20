“American Crime Story” to take on Monica Lewinsky scandal for future season

After tackling the People v. O.J. Simpson trial in season 1, “American Crime Story” is taking on the other biggest headline of the 1990s: the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

FX and Fox 21 TV are working together to option legal expert Jeffrey Toobin’s book, “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President,” for use in the next season, reports Variety. Toobin also served as a consultant for season 1; he wrote the book that inspired the series, “The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson.”

“A Vast Conspiracy” explores the scandal as a legal thriller and focuses on the people involved, like Paula Jones, Kenneth Starr and of course, Monica Lewinsky.

If the success of season 1 is any indication, the Lewinsky season should get viewers buzzing. Season 1 thrust the real-life characters of the story, like Marcia Clark and Christopher Darden, into the spotlight again and the show picked up a record 10 Emmy Awards.

But that’s not all “ACS” has in the works. The producers are also making “Katrina,” which focuses on New Orleans after the hurricane, and “Versace,” about the 1997 murder of Gianni Versace. Those seasons are set to air in 2012.

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk will continue to serve as executive producers on “American Crime Story,” as will Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson’s Color Force banner.