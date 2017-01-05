Amber Rose confirms she’s dating Val Chmerkovskiy

Well, it looks like Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy are officially official.

The couple, who have teased us with PDA pics over the last few months, finally sealed the deal -- with a kiss -- on Rose’s Instagram on Wednesday.

“My Love,” she captioned a snap of herself and Chmerkovskiy smooching.

My Love ❤️ A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:13pm PST

Chmerkovskiy also posted a pic, kissing his lady love’s hand, captioning it with a rose emoji.

Earlier in the day, Rose opened up about her relationship with the Dancing With the Stars pro on Loveline.

“It’s amazing. It’s so good,” she shared. “It’s been four months now and it’s awesome. I love his family and everyone’s so great. He’s great.”

“Right now, and it’s absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy,” she added.

🌹 A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

“I didn’t want to put it out there [early on] because I wasn’t sure about us yet. We were just kinda talking,” the 33-year-old model said. “It’s so exciting though.”

While Rose and Chmerkovskiy have kept their romance on the DL, the two definitely showed signs of heating up as they held hands while leaving a club in Hollywood last month.