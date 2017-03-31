Alec Baldwin on spoofing Trump: People treat me like I'd cured polio

Actor Alec Baldwin is riding high, spoofing President Donald Trump on television, but it wasn’t always that way; his past is filled with highs and lows, many played out in the public eye. But he’s putting all of that behind him in a new book, he tells Rita Braver in an interview for CBS’ “Sunday Morning,” to be broadcast April 2.

Harper Collins

In “Nevertheless: A Memoir” (HarperCollins), Baldwin writes about the actors he’s admired, about growing up on Long Island, his interest in politics, his first marriage to actress Kim Bassinger, his battle with cocaine and alcohol, and his recent run-ins with the media.

What did he learn in writing the book?

“It is that the past is the past,” he told Braver. “I’m truly going to bury my past with this book. I never want to talk about my past again.”

In a wide-ranging interview in East Hampton, N.Y., Baldwin talks about playing the President, his family, how he got into acting, and a harrowing day and night in 1984, when he essentially overdosed and nearly died.

“I didn’t talk about that much, you know,” Baldwin tells Braver. “That’s a profound part of my life … giving up drinking and taking drugs so early on. I was 26 when I got sober.”

Baldwin also takes Braver backstage at “Saturday Night Live” as he undergoes his transformation into Donald Trump, a portrayal that has earned him the ire of the president, and mostly positive comments from the public.

“I’d say that 60-75% of the people that I encounter treat me like I was Jonas Salk and I had cured polio,” Baldwin tells Braver. “They walk up to me and go, ‘My God, thank you! I can’t thank you enough, that what you’re doing is so important!”

