Actor Faizon Love arrested after airport scuffle

“Elf” star Faizon Love was arrested following an incident at an airport in Columbus, Ohio and now faces assault charges.

Video of the incident shows the comedian and actor arguing with and then attacking an airport valet near baggage claim Tuesday before other airport employees could break up the fight.

Love appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court Wednesday and was charged with assault. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $2,000 bond.

If convicted, Love could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

He tweeted about the incident on Wednesday, posting, “I’m only human no matter how many good days, I’m due to have a bad one, with that being said...I’m big on respect.”

“You don’t have to respect me just don’t disrespect me,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

