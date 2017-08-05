10 injured by severe turbulence on flight, airline says

PHILADELPHIA -- American Airlines says 10 people on a flight from Greece to Philadelphia were injured during severe turbulence.

The airline says Flight 759 was heading to the city from Athens with 287 passengers and a dozen crew members Saturday when it briefly encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing. American says the fasten seat belt sign was on at the time.

After the flight landed at 3:10 p.m., three passengers and seven crew members were taken to a hospital for evaluation. There was no immediate word on their injuries or whether any would be admitted.

The FAA told CBS News that it will investigate the incident.

American says it wants to "thank our team members for keeping our passengers safe."

A passenger on the plane, ProPublica reporter Jessica Huseman, tweeted there was "no warning at all." According to her tweets, the drinks had just been delivered when the turbulance started. "This plane (that I'm still on) is soaked. Soaked. They'll be hosing this out for hours," she tweeted.

Back in NYC. Turbulence on flight was so insane and unexpected a flight attendant dislocated his shoulder. — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) August 5, 2017

Some passengers are injured as well. We all used our fleece blankets to mop the ceiling of the plane down after drinks went flying. — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) August 5, 2017

(I am fine just covered in coffee) a crazy experience but impressed w the attendants on this @AmericanAir flight from Athens. — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) August 5, 2017

No warning at all. Plane lurched thru the air. Honestly, terrifying. — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) August 5, 2017

They'd *just* handed out drinks. This plane (that I'm still on) is soaked. Soaked. They'll be hosing this out for hours. — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) August 5, 2017

Lol guys there's coffee inside the lights. INSIDE. God I smell terrible. pic.twitter.com/lcQ2GawaR8 — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) August 5, 2017