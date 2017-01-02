The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App
CBS News January 2, 2017, 12:46 PM

Mariah Carey's flubs in the spotlight

  • Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. Stephanie Keith/Reuters

    Mariah Carey welcomed in 2017 by saying "it is what it is" while experiencing technical difficulties while performing live in Times Square.

    The singer even tweeted "s*** happens" and a GIF of herself after her disastrous performance that quickly went viral.

    But it's not the first time Carey has had a mishap in the spotlight. Click through to see other issues the singer has had in the past.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular