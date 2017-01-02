Mariah Carey's flubs in the spotlight

2016: New Year's Eve disaster
The singer is now in a feud with Dick Clark Productions, claiming the company sabotaged her New Year's Eve performance.
Her representative, Nicole Perna, blamed technical difficulties, and in an interview with Billboard she said Dick Clark Productions hampered Carey's performance.
"She was not winging this moment and took it very seriously," Perna told Billboard. "A shame that production set her up to fail."
In a statement released on Sunday, the production company called such claims "absurd."
"As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists," it said. "To suggest that dcp (Dick Clark Productions), as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year's Rockin' Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd."