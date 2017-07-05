Top Stories
00:27
Day Ahead Schedule
Facing Voters
02:07
Paul Ryan Town Halls
Taking Sides
03:42
Phillips On AFP 2018
GOP Next Steps
04:47
Phillips On GOP Agenda
Top Stories
01:34
Headline Head Start
Koch Brothers
00:01
Phillips On White House
06:05
Phillips On White House
Leading Stories
01:36
Headlines This Hour
Trump's Trip
02:50
High Stakes Trip
Trump's Trip
05:17
Trump's European Tour
Ethics Director
02:22
Ethics Watchdog Resigns
Ethics Director
02:16
Ethics Resignation
Facing Constituents
02:08
Paul Ryan Town Halls
Ambush Surveillance
00:33
NYPD Ambush
1 Year Later
00:22
Dallas Police Memorial
Deadly Stabbing
00:31
Fatal Georgia Stabbing
Vatican Apartment
00:29
Vatican Police Raid
Kidnapping Suspect
01:40
University Kidnapping
Trial Date
00:30
New Cosby Trial Date
5.8 Magnitude
00:51
Montana Quake
Large Wildfires
00:32
Colorado Wildfire
3 Million Dollar Fine
02:21
Hobby Lobby Smuggling
Looking Ahead
00:37
What To Watch
G20 Summit
04:50
Trump & G20 Summit
Scalise Latest
02:19
Scalise Health Update
18 States
00:41
Suing Betsy DeVos
Hill Dress Code
00:44
Sleeveless On The Hill
New Novel
04:22
Rakesh Satyal
QVC Buys HSN
00:39
QVC & HSN Merge
Electric Cars
02:02
Volvo Now Electric
Love Letter
00:37
Tupac & Madonna
Over 100 People Shot Over 4th of July Weekend In Chicago
