Freddie Gray fallout in Baltimore
City upended by mysterious death of man in police custody
Baltimore PD accused of routinely targeting African Americans
The U.S. Justice Department unloaded on Baltimore's police department Wednesday, accusing officers of routinely targeting African Americans. Federal and local officials are now demanding change. Jeff Pegues reports.
Justice Department report slams Baltimore police
The Justice Department has released a scathing report on the Baltimore Police Department, highlighting routine violations of civil rights and discrimination towards African-Americans. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN with details.
Feds skewer Baltimore police over their treatment of blacks
Justice Department report says officers routinely discriminate against blacks, repeatedly use excessive force
Baltimore drops cases against Freddie Gray cops
Criminal charges have been dropped for the remaining Baltimore officers in the death of Freddie Gray. Gray's neck was mysteriously broken in a police van. After four trials and no convictions, the prosecutor conceded it would be impossible to convict any of the cops. Jeff Pegues reports from Baltimore.
All charges dropped against cops in Freddie Gray death
After failing four times in a row to get a conviction, prosecutors decide not to pursue charges against the last of six cops arrested for a black man's death in custody
Highest ranking Freddie Gray cop found not guilty
Lt. Brian Rice, the highest ranking of the six officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray, was found not guilty Monday. It's the fourth trial to end without a conviction after the death of the Baltimore man in police custody. Kris Van Cleave has more.
Prosecution fails for the 4th time in Freddie Gray case
The highest ranking Baltimore police officer implicated in a black man's police custody death was acquitted of all charges
Highest ranking officer charged in Freddie Gray case gets acquitted
CBS News' Paula Reid breaks down the acquittal of Lt. Brian Rice, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2015 death of Freddie Gray.
Baltimore police officer acquitted in Freddie Gray trial
Baltimore police officer Caesar Goodson was acquitted Thursday of second-degree murder and all other charges in the death of Freddie Gray
Judge hands down verdict in Freddie Gray murder trial
Freddie Gray died a week after suffering spinal injury in Officer Caesar Goodson's police van
New theory presented in 3rd Freddie Gray trial
Caesar Goodson is the third Baltimore police officer to go on trial over the April 2015 death of the 25-year-old black man
Judge blasts prosecutors as new Freddie Gray trial begins
Baltimore police officer faces second-degree murder, manslaughter charges in death of 25-year-old black man
One woman's mission to keep Baltimore's kids safe
In one of Baltimore's toughest neighborhoods, young people get off the streets and into the Kids Safe Zone
Baltimore officer found not guilty in Freddie Gray case
One of six police officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray was found not guilty Monday. Gray sustained fatal injuries in police custody last year, spurring violence across Baltimore. Chip Reid has more
Officer in Freddie Gray case found not guilty on all counts
Prosecutors had said Officer Edward Nero arrested Gray without probable cause and was negligent when he didn't buckle his seat belt
Cop in Freddie Gray case chooses bench trial
Officer Edward Nero, one of three officers who arrested Freddie Gray, will have his fate decided by a judge
Ex-Baltimore police chief says he did not fail the city
In the wake of the Baltimore riots after Freddie Gray's death, police commissioner Anthony Batts was fired. He told CBS News' Jeff Pegues he thought the city was just starting to make improvements to be built upon.
Former Baltimore police commissioner breaks his silence
Exactly a year after Baltimore erupted in riots after the funeral of Freddie Gray, the city's former police commissioner speaks out
Former Baltimore police chief reflects on riots one year later
It's been a year since the death of Freddie Gray in police custody sent Baltimore into riots. The man who was in charge, former police commissioner Anthony Batts, was fired in the fallout. Since that moment Batts has maintained his silence -- until he spoke with Jeff Pegues.
One year after Freddie Gray died, what's changed?
When the 25-year-old died April 19, 2015, and riots erupted, Baltimore and its residents were forced to confront old, painful issues
Has Baltimore changed after Freddie Gray's death?
It's been one year since the death of Freddie Gray, a black man who died while in police custody. Gray's death led to violent clashes and a national debate over the relationship between police and the black community. Deray McKesson is an activist and Baltimore mayoral candidate, and joins CBSN to discuss what has changed in the city since last year.
Baltimore hopes large-scale demolition paves way for rebuilding
Baltimore's 16,000 abandoned buildings are being torn down under a $94M demolition plan to change the city's landscape
Officer ordered to testify against other cops in Freddie Gray case
Court rules that Officer William Porter must testify against co-defendants charged in case of 25-year-old who died in police custody
Judge won't force officer to testify in Freddie Gray trials
Baltimore judge ruled that Officer William Porter, whose trial ended in a hung jury, does not have to testify against three fellow officers
Judge: Officer must testify in 2nd Freddie Gray trial
William Porter, whose trial ended in a mistrial, can be compelled to take the stand in the trial of Caesar Goodson, Baltimore judge says
Baltimore "hero mom" still worries about protecting her son
-
-
Baltimore's crime spike raises both police and civilian fear
Baltimore police tensions: One officer's perspective
-
-
Joseph Kent: "Keep protesting, but positively"
Protester: Baltimore violence a response to police "bullying"
-
-
Real talk: What Baltimore residents think of the unrest
