Inaugural Addresses
All of the presidential inaugural addresses over time, on one page
Latest
-
Dwight Eisenhower inaugural address: Jan. 20, 1953
Eisenhower's inaugural address was littered with his hopes for global piece and international cooperation, at a time when mankind's technological capacity was accelerating at a pace that was frightening to many. "The promise of this life is imperiled by the very genius that has made it possible," he said.
-
Richard Nixon inaugural address: Jan. 20, 1973
Nixon, in his inaugural address, said America would no longer "make every other nation’s conflict our own". A week later, America officially ceased all action in Vietnam.
-
George H.W. Bush inaugural address: Jan. 20, 1989
George H.W. Bush used his inaugural address to discuss the drug problem in America, likening cocaine to a deadly bacteria that has hurt the body and soul of the country. He was was sworn into office on January 20, 1989.
-
George W. Bush inaugural address: Jan. 20, 2005
Just over three years after the Twin Towers attacks, George W. Bush was sworn in for his second term as president.
-
George W. Bush inaugural address: Jan. 20, 2001
When George W. Bush was sworn into office in 2001, he chose a Lincoln quote that foreshadowed some of what would come later that year: “Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves and, under the rule of a just God, cannot long retain it.”
-
Bill Clinton inaugural address: Jan. 20, 1997
Clinton used his inaugural speech to review a century that his presidency would see out, and continued pledges to make government smaller and more efficient.
-
Bill Clinton inaugural address: Jan. 20, 1993
William Jefferson Clinton's first inauguration in 1993 served up a line that would rank among the notable inauguration quotes: "There is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what is right with America."
-
Ronald Reagan inaugural address: Jan. 20, 1981
As Ronald Reagan prepared to lead America, with the Cold War still running and global economic challenges, his take on government's role would become a favorite Republican refrain: "In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem."
-
Lyndon B. Johnson inaugural address: Jan. 20, 1965
Johnson's legacy would include great strides in social justice and equality, and his inaugural address hinted at the 'Great Society' that he would attempt to usher in.
-
John F. Kennedy inaugural address: Jan. 20, 1961
John F. Kennedy inaugural address: Jan. 20, 1961
-
Barack Obama inaugural address: Jan. 20, 2009
Perhaps a little daunted by the challenges he inherited, Barack Obama was sworn in as America's first black president on January 20, 2009