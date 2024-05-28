Watch CBS News
"Bring ya a**" website offers encouraging hidden message for Minnesota Timberwolves fans

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Wolves fans aren’t ready to throw in the towel just yet
MINNEAPOLIS — Facing a never-before-overcome 3-0 deficit in the Western Conference finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves and their fans could use some positivity right now.

Luckily, the owner of "bringyaass.com" is here to provide it.

The domain, purchased by writer Jon Savitt after Anthony Edwards shouted the phrase during a postgame interview with Charles Barkley, sends visitors to the YouTube video for Starship's "It's Not Over ('Til It's Over)."

"The odds are against us, they say we don't stand a chance," Mickey Thomas sings in the video. "Well, there's no givin' up, no givin' in."  

After an opening round sweep of the Phoenix Suns and a thrilling comeback win in Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets, the Wolves are in a nigh unclimbable hole against the Dallas Mavericks. No team has ever come back down 3-0 in the conference finals. The Wolves are well acquainted with historic comebacks, though — they overcame a 20-point deficit in that series-clinching win over the Nuggets, the largest in Game 7 history.

"Bring ya ass" entered the lexicon of Timberwolves fans when Barkley told Edwards he hadn't been to Minneapolis in 20 years and asked for restaurant recommendations. Bringyaass.com originally redirected to the Explore Minnesota site.  

The Wolves play the Mavs Tuesday night in a do-or-die Game 4. Whoever wins the series will face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

