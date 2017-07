July 16, 2017, 10:31 AM | Fifty years have passed since the summer of 1967, which saw urban riots in many of our largest cities, including New York, Newark, N.J., and Detroit. A new movie by Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow, "Detroit," dramatizes one of the most notorious incidents of those terrible days. Michelle Miller takes us back. (Caution: There is language some may find offensive.)