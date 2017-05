May 20, 2017, 12:59 PM | Ballet star Wayne Sleep spent over a decade performing in front of some of Britain's biggest audiences, but never had a thrill like when he worked with Princess Diana to surprise her husband, Prince Charles, with a special performance in 1985. For more, watch "48 Hours" Presents: "Princess Diana: Her Life | Her Death | The Truth" Monday, May 22 at 8/7c on CBS.