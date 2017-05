May 24, 2017, 8:41 AM | Emmy Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston is best known for playing meth kingpin Walter White in the hit series, "Breaking Bad." Now he's returning to the big screen in the new movie, "Wakefield," where he plays a father who hides in the attic of his garage to secretly observe his family. Cranston joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how he prepared for his latest role.