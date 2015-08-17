Remembering Katrina
A look back at the devastating 2005 hurricane, the costliest natural disaster - in lives lost and property destroyed - in U.S. history
-
New Orleans mayor announces $13.3M settlement for police shootings after Katrina
A total of 20 current or former New Orleans police officers were charged in a series of Justice Department civil rights investigations following the August 2005 storm
-
New Orleans remembers Hurricane Katrina 11 years later
Officials marked the anniversary with wreath-laying ceremonies to remember those who lost their lives to the flooding and celebrations to commemorate those who survived
-
5 ex-cops plead guilty in New Orleans bridge shootings after Katrina
Former New Orleans police officers are expected to get far less prison time than they originally faced in deadly shootings and cover up
-
Returning to New Orleans’ Ninth Ward
CBS’ Weijia Jiang talks to some of the residents who found their way back 10 years after Hurricane Katrina decimated the neighborhood.
-
Is Louisiana ready for another hurricane?
Politicians and historians join "Face the Nation" to look forward after the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina
-
Hurricane Katrina aftermath: “It looked like Iraq”
Photographer for Getty Images Mario Tama describes capturing post-Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts. The veteran photojournalist says scenes of a “failed state” and helicopter rescues reminded him of past assignments in war zones like Afghanistan or Iraq.
-
Hurricane Katrina photographer: New Orleans on road to recovery
Photographer for Getty Images Mario Tama breaks down the post-Hurricane Katrina devastation he captured ten years ago. Tama says a decade later, New Orleans has regained its old joy and energy.
-
Hurricane Katrina: Still an embarrassment for Bush 43
Historian and Author Douglas Brinkley says ten years following Hurricane Katrina, much of the blame still rests on the slow reaction of President George W. Bush and his administration
-
Gov. Bobby Jindal reflects 10 years after Katrina
Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal says New Orleans is better prepared than ever before to take on a new hurricane season, but state and federal government must not become complacent in the fight against natural disaster.
-
Mayor Landrieu: New Orleans is America’s “canary in the coal mine”
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu emphasizes Hurricane Katrina was an infrastructure failure, not a natural disaster. The mayor explains the city’s new role as America’s “the canary in the coal mine” for infrastructure reform and community policing.
-
Katrina: Then and now
As we remember Katrina a decade later, "Sunday Morning" checks up on what happened to New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin and FEMA Director Michael Brown
-
New Orleans after Katrina: A tale of two cities
Martha Teichner looks back at the monumental 2005 hurricane -- the most costly natural disaster, in lives lost and property destroyed, in U.S. history -- and the struggle of New Orleans residents to rebuild ever since.
-
New Orleans after Katrina: A tale of two cities
A decade after the worst natural disaster in U.S. history, a devastated metropolis is still rebuilding, but one aspect of the city has remained stubbornly intact: Its divisions of wealth
-
Red tape keeping Katrina victims from going home
More than a million people were displaced by Hurricane Katrina. A decade later, some of them are still unable to return to their homes. Omar Villafranca reports.
-
A decade after Katrina, red tape slows rebuilding
While much of New Orleans is almost back to what it was before the storm, the Lower Ninth Ward is still struggling to rebuild
-
Katrina's wrath and rebuilding marked on 10th anniversary
Gulf Coast region still recovering from a disaster that killed more than 1,800 people and caused $151 billion in damage
-
Book excerpt: "Katrina: After the Flood"
Journalist Gary Rivlin's new book on the evolution of New Orleans since the 2005 storm
-
How citizens turned into saviors after Katrina struck
Hurricane that killed an estimated 1,800 people could have been far worse if not for what became known as "The Cajun Navy"
-
Rescued by The Cajun Navy: How citizens turned into saviors 10 years ago
Ten years ago, the most destructive natural disaster in U.S. history struck New Orleans and the eastern Gulf coast. Hurricane Katrina killed an estimated 1800 people, but it could have been far worse, if not for what became known as “The Cajun Navy.” Hundreds of people in hundreds of boats gathered in Lafayette, Louisiana, to rescue thousands trapped by floodwaters. David Begnaud reports on their story.
-
10 years later, New Orleans still recovering from Katrina
Ten years after Hurricane Katrina, "Sunday Morning" correspondent Martha Teichner went back to New Orleans to see how far the city's recovery has come. She says it's a tale of two cities when comparing the reconstruction of affluent areas and the Lower Ninth Ward.
-
Katrina anniversary: Man works to revive Lower Ninth Ward
Ten years after Hurricane Katrina made landfall, New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward has yet to recover. But one man has made it his mission to help bring the community together. CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman reports.
-
10 years after Katrina, man looks to revive Lower Ninth Ward
Burnell Cotlon's dream is to see the struggling New Orleans neighborhood recover like the rest of the city
-
Revisiting victims of Hurricane Katrina
CBS News' Tracy Smith was in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina hit, covering the crisis that followed the storm. Smith recently revisited some of the people she met during her original reporting.
-
New Orleans: Recovering from a "heart attack"
A decade after Hurricane Katrina, tourism is stronger than ever -- but a range of challenges remain
-
Commander of Katrina task force reflects on storm
10 years after Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans and the nation reflect on the disaster. Commander of Joint Task Force Katrina Lt. Gen. Russel Honore talks about the storm with CBSN.
-
