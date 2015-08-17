Remembering Katrina

Rescued by The Cajun Navy: How citizens turned into saviors 10 years ago

Ten years ago, the most destructive natural disaster in U.S. history struck New Orleans and the eastern Gulf coast. Hurricane Katrina killed an estimated 1800 people, but it could have been far worse, if not for what became known as “The Cajun Navy.” Hundreds of people in hundreds of boats gathered in Lafayette, Louisiana, to rescue thousands trapped by floodwaters. David Begnaud reports on their story.