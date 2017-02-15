Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2017

Mia the beagle became a fan favorite with her adorably distracted performance in the agility competition at the 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. But the big prizes went elsewhere.
Here are some of the highlights and special behind-the-scenes moments from the popular dog show at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Rumor the German shepherd
Rumor, a German shepherd, and his handler Kent Boyles run around the ring during judging before winning Best in Show at the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 14, 2017.
Best in Show
Rumor the German shepherd poses with his trophies after winning Best In Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2017 in New York City. There were 2,874 dogs entered in this show in 200 different breeds or varieties.
Cocker spaniel
A cocker spaniel competes during the sporting category on the final night at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2017 in New York City.
Great Dane
A Great Dane competes in the working category on the final night at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2017 in New York City.
Maltese
Maltese dogs prepare to take the field for competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City.
Bulldog
A bulldog rests before competing at the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City.
English setter
An English setter competes in the sporting category during the final night at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2017 in New York City.
Irish water spaniel
An Irish water spaniel gets his teeth checked during competition in the sporting category on the final night at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2017 in New York City.
Neapolitan mastiff
A Neapolitan mastiff waits in the judging area during day two of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on February 14, 2017.
Toy poodle
A toy poodle is seen in the benching area during day one of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017.
Cocker spaniel
A cocker spaniel is seen in the benching area during day two of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on February 14, 2017.
Afghan
An Afghan is seen in the benching area during day one of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017.
Beagle
In an unscripted moment, a beagle relieves himself in the ring after winning first place in the junior showmanship category at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 14, 2017 in New York City.
Golden retriever
A golden retriever competes in the sporting category during the final night at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 14, 2017 in New York City.
Komondor
A Komondor named Betty Boop struts her stuff during day two of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on February 14, 2017.
Saint Bernard
A Saint Bernard is seen in the benching area during day two of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on February 14, 2017.
French bulldog
A French bulldog runs during competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City.
Norwegian elkhound
Duffy, a Norwegian elkhound, wins the Hound group at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City, February 13, 2017.
An English setter receives an adjustment from his handler during the sporting category during the final night at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 14, 2017 in New York City.
Neapolitan mastiff
A Neapolitan mastiff snuggles with Rachel Hosking in the benching area during day two of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on February 14, 2017.
Chinese crested
A Chinese crested dog and handler Lydia Frey pose in the judging area during day one of competition at the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017.
Agility competition
A dog competes during the 4th Annual Masters Agility Championship in New York on February 11, 2017 as part of the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Italian greyhounds
Italian greyhounds compete during the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City.
Toy poodle
A toy poodle is groomed backstage before competing at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City.
Pumi
A pumi is seen during a press conference January 30, 2017 in New York to announce the new breeds eligible to compete in the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. In addition to the pumi, the American hairless terrier and the sloughi will be eligible for the first time.
Neapolitan mastiff
A Neapolitan mastiff runs during competition in the working category on the final night at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2017 in New York City.
Beagles
Beagles line up in the judging area during day lne of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017.
Standard poodle
A standard poodle competes at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13, 2017 in New York City.
Briard
A briard dog is groomed backstage before competition on the final night of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 14, 2017 in New York City.
Boxer
Devlin the Boxer is embraced by her handler, Diego Garcia, after winning the working group on the final night at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2017 in New York City.
Old English sheepdog
Old English sheepdog is seen in the benching area during day one of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017.
Standard poodle
A closeup of the well-groomed legs of a standard poodle at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017.
Agility competition
A dog competes during the 4th Annual Masters Agility Championship in New York on February 11, 2017 as part of the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
English setter
Tommy, an English setter, looks on backstage on the final night of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2017 in New York City.
Bergamasco
A Bergamasco is seen during day one of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on February 13, 2017.
American hairless terriers
American hairless terriers, shown here at a press conference in New York on January 30, 2017, are among three new breeds eligible to compete for the first time in the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, February 13-14, 2017.