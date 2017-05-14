Portraits of Johnny Mathis

A photo album of the suave singer whose string of classic tunes stretches back more than six decades.
Credit: Columbia Records
"Long Ago and Far Away"
John Royce Mathis was born in Texas, the fourth of seven children; his family moved to San Francisco when he was a small boy.
A star athlete, he dropped a shot at attending the Melbourne Olympics to pursue a singing career instead.
Credit: Columbia Records
"It's Not for Me to Say"
His first, eponymous album, released in 1956, featured such standards as Cole Porter's "Easy to Love," "It Might as Well Be Spring," and "Angel Eyes."
Credit: Columbia Records
"Life Is a Song Worth Singing"
The 1957 song "Wonderful! Wonderful!" was his first single to reach the Billboard charts, at No. 14.
"Chances Are," also released in 1957, was his first #1 hit.
Credit: Columbia Records
"One Day In Your Life"
Beginning in June 1957, Mathis made several appearances on "The Ed Sullivan Show."
Credit: Columbia Records
"Right From the Heart"
His 1958 compilation album, "Johnny's Greatest Hits," was on the Billboard charts for nearly 10 years.
Credit: Columbia Records
"A Certain Smile"
His 1958 Christmas album, "Merry Christmas," has sold more than 5 million copies.
Credit: Columbia Records
"The Best of Everything"
Mathis would have more than 70 albums on the Billboard charts during his career, ranging from jazz, pop ballads and R&B to Broadway standards and Christmas music.
Credit: Columbia Records
"Misty"
Johnny Mathis recording in 1962.
Credit: Columbia Records
"The Shadow of Your Smile"
Three of his recordings - "Chances Are," "It's Not For Me to Say" and "Misty" - have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
Credit: Columbia Records
"A Time For Us"
In the recording studio.
Credit: Columbia Records
"Pieces of Dreams"
In the studio.
Credit: Columbia Records
"Small World"
With Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
Credit: Columbia Records
"Every Step of the Way"
In 2003 the Academy of Recording Arts and Science honored Mathis with a Lifetime Achievement Grammy.
Credit: Columbia Records
Johnny Mathis
His latest album, produced by Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, is a collection of contemporary classics, "Johnny Mathis Sings the Great New American Songbook," including "Happy," "I Believe I Can Fly" and "You Raise Me Up."